Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE -- In just a few weeks the Connecticut Sun will once again be heating up the Mohegan Sun Arena, but right now, it's the New England Black Wovles tearing up the place.

As part of the National Lacrosse League, an indoor lacrosse league, the Black Wolves bring a fast pace, high energy game to Uncasville.

Closing in on the end of their third regular season, the Black Wolves looks to make a push heading into the playoffs.