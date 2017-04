× Norway police find ‘bomb-like’ device, arrest suspect

STAVANGER, Norway — Police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo have cordoned off large section of a main street after finding what they describe as a “bomb-like” device.

The official police Twitter account said one man has been arrested and bomb disposal experts are on the scene.

Norway was put on high alert after neighboring Sweden suffered a truck attack in the capital Thursday that killed four people and injured 15.