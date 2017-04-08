‘Sheep Dog’ seeking additional first responders, veteran assistance

HARTFORD — Connecticut is building a team of veterans and first responders to provide support to the injured and continued service to the community.

Founded in 2010, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is a non-profit organization made up of military, law enforcement, fire & rescue, and EMS professionals.

David Frates, team leader for Connecticut and senior master Sergeant in the Connecticut Air National Guard, said building a sizable team of members and volunteers, will help ensure that they can always have people available to assist members and communities in need.

“Volunteers are welcome and are often a big part of what is accomplished,” said Frates. “To be an official member though, current or prior service in the military, police, fire, or EMS is what describes a Sheep Dog, one of societies protectors.”

According to their website, a Sheep Dog exists to engage, assist and empower fellow Sheep Dogs with continued service opportunities and provide the camaraderie that may be missing after a shift or tour of duty ends.

There are 19 chapters in the country and one in Canada, with more than 4,000 members, volunteers and supporters.

Interested in joining Sheep Dog Impact Assistance? Click here.