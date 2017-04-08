× State Police investigating after 40 reports of vandalism in Burlington, Harwinton

BURLINGTON — Connecticut State Police are investigating after they received a number of complaints of vandalism in the towns of Burlington and Harwinton.

Police say the complaints came from several homeowners who found vehicles and houses egged and shot with paintballs. Additionally, they found mailboxes and lamp posts that were missing or damaged.

In total, State Police received around 40 complaints.

The resident troopers of each town have been notified. They are asking anyone with any information about these incidents to contact Troop L at (860) 626-7900.