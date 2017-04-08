× Amber Alert issued for missing girl from New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — State police have issued an amber alert for a missing child from New Britain.

Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police sent out an alert for 2-year-old Paisley Miles.

They describe her as two feet tall, weighing about 45 pounds, having brown hair, brown eyes.

They say she was taken by her father, Patrick Miles. He was last seen driving a gray, late 1990s Chevy Malibu with a Connecticut license plate.

They may be on the way to Brooklyn, New York, police said.

If you have any information about the missing child, call 9-1-1.