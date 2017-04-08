The Stan Simpson Show: How much do you know about your health insurance plan?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Dr. Victor Villagra, associate director of the UConn Health Disparities Institute, joins Stan Simpson to discuss a recent study that shows disparities in what people know about their health insurance plan.

"We have a reason to believe when it comes to knowing how to use health insurance, we don't have a leveled paying field," said Dr. Villagra. "Some people get a lot out of their health insurance which is very good, and others may not get as much."

"We wanted to know why and in particular if people can understand basic terminology and then put in practice when they see a doctor and they go the hospital and avoid problems like administrative hassle or surprise medial bills," he said.