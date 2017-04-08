× US Navy aircraft carrier-led strike group headed towards Korean Peninsula

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier-led strike group is headed towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula, a U.S . defense official confirmed to CNN.

The Navy’s Pacific Command announced Saturday that Admiral Harry Harris, Commander, U.S. Pacific Command, has directed the Carl Vinson Strike Group to sail north and report on station in the Western Pacific Ocean after departing Singapore April 8.The move is in response to recent North Korean provocations, the official said.

It is not uncommon for aircraft carriers to operate in that area and the U.S. regularly deploys assets, such as aircraft, to the region as a show of force.

In fact the Carl Vinson was in South Korea last month for military exercises.

Earlier this week North Korea launched a Scud extended range missile which U.S. officials said exploded in flight. The regime also has recently conducted several missile engine tests as it works to improve its ballistic missile technology.