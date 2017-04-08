× West Haven boxer captures WBC welterweight title

LINCOLN, RI. — After a year hiatus from the boxing ring, Williams dusted off his gloves and picked up where he left off.

Jimmy Williams captured the WBC welterweight title in a unanimous decision Friday after defeating Nick DeLomba. The judge’s scored the bout 98-91, 97-92, and 97-92.

This victory stretches Williams’ unbeaten streak to a career record of 13-0-1, while DeLomba falls to a 11-2-1.

This win automatically puts Williams in the world rankings which means he can now face some of the most talented boxers in the world.