2 motorcyclists charged with reckless driving on Rt. 8

BRIDGEPORT — Two motorcyclists were arrested for reckless driving Sunday after state police observed them driving at high speed in traffic on the highway.

Evron Trim, 31, of Milford, and Jakub Ruminski, 39, of Norwalk, were charged with reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer and reckless endangerment.

State Police said they received multiple calls for a group of motorcyclists on I-95 Northbound in Stamford who were passing traffic on the right shoulder, center median and splitting the lanes.

According to police, a trooper waited for the group to pass him at Exit 21, where some entered the Fairfield rest area and the others stayed on the highway. The trooper approached the motorcyclists in the rest area, and they took off at a high rate of speed. The trooper did not pursue the motorcycles but saw them get onto Route 8 North in Bridgeport.

Police said the bikers stopped near Exit 2, and the trooper, now joined by another cruiser, got in front of them, but the group took off again. The troopers did not chase them but after exiting the highway to turn around, found Trim and Ruminski stopped at the end of the entrance ramp for Exit 5. The troopers blocked them and took the operators into custody.

Trim and Ruminski were able to post $2,500 bond and will appear in court on April 17.