× Bridgeport man, accused of killing wife and abducting daughter, expected in court Monday

BRIDGEPORT — A 39-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania is expected to appear in a Connecticut court on charges he killed his girlfriend then fled with their 6-year-old daughter.

Oscar Hernandez, of Bridgeport, was arrested in February after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 99 in Centre County, Pennsylvania. Police has been chasing him after an Amber Alert was issued.

Hernandez is accused of stabbing Nadia Gonzalez in Bridgeport, before fleeing the state with their 6-year-old daughter, Aylin Sophia Hernandez. Aylin was rescued from the car, suffering only minor injuries.

Hernandez waived extradition and was returned to Connecticut last week.

Hernandez is an El Salvador citizen previously deported in 2013. He has prior felony convictions for assault and threats.