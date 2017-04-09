Bristol Fire Department investigates after fire in two family home

BRISTOL — Bristol fire officials are investigating after a fire at a 2 family home in Bristol Saturday night.

Officials say around 11:07 p.m, an officer on a routine patrol saw a fire on the front porch of 19 Lawndale Avenue.

The officer was able to evacuate the only two occupants from two family house. One person was on the first floor apartment, the second on the second floor apartment.

One of the occupants had minor smoke inhalation, and two officers on scene also experienced minor smoke inhalation after they entered the house.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the two people displaced on the first floor, and also to possibly assist the second floor occupants.

The Fire Marshall was called to the scene in an attempt to determine the cause and origin for this fire.

The investigation is ongoing.