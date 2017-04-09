× Dozens take part in sports fest at SCSU for people with physical impairments

NEW HAVEN — More than 100 people with physical disabilities and visual impairments showed up for the adaptive sports fest at SCSU Sunday.

Over 20 adaptive sports and recreational organizations participated in the festival where adaptive athletes joined in on sport demonstrations including wheelchair tennis, blind hockey, and wheelchair basketball.

“A lot of people are out there living with a physical disability or visual impairment and we want people to know that there are opportunities to get out and get active. Life doesn’t stop because you’re in a wheelchair so you gotta find something new you can do,” Katie Joly, Sports Program Manager, Gaylord Hospital.

“It’s cool because you get to connect with people who are actually living the situation you’re in,” said Mike Delisle.

Attendees were also able to hear from motivational speaker John Kennison, a national level athlete in track and field who was born with no hands, feet, or tongue.