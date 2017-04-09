× Groton police investigating car breakins

GROTON — Police are investigating a series of car break-ins that happened from Friday into Saturday.

Eight cars were broken into and police said some property was stolen. The cars were all in the area bounded by Grove Ave, Bliven Street, and Riverview Ave.

The cars that were broken into had their doors unlocked.

Groton Police are reminding residents to remove or hide anything valuable in their cars and lock them when they leave them.

If anyone has discovered a break in on their vehicle, they are asked to call 860-445-2451.

Residents are also asked to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.