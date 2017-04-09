× Hamden Police investigate overnight shooting on Arch Street

HAMDEN — Hamden Police are investigating after they say there was a shooting and assault at Slyce Pizza Bar.

Police say around 2:20 a.m., they responded to 141 Arch Street on the report of shots fired.

Moments later, officers located the first of two victims, a 28-year-old unidentified male. He was physically assaulted and may have been struck by a vhicle that was exiting the parking lot.

Shortly after, officers found a gunshot victim on Pine Rock Avenue. The 26-year-old victim suffered a gunshot would to the upper back. His injuries are considered non-life threatening, police say. Further investigation revealed he was shot inside of his vehicle while exiting the establishment.

The motive for the assault is shooting is still under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jomo Crawford at 203-230-4040.