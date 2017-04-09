Hartford upgrades parking kiosks with pay-by-plate

HARTFORD — Motorists parking in Hartford will soon be able to pay without having to put a receipt on their dashboards.

The Hartford Parking Authority says as of April 17, parkers will just have to enter their license plate information when they pay for parking at the city’s parking kiosks.

The kiosks were updated with the new technology in January.

Eric Boone, the chief executive of the parking authority, says the change paves the way for future improvements, such as a mobile phone app that will allow motorists to pay without going to a kiosk at all.

Boone says the kiosk screens have step-by-step instructions on how to pay.