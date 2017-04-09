× Larson holds forum on Syrian missile strike

HARTFORD — Congressman John Larson held an open forum Sunday about the US missile strike in Syria at the University of Hartford.

The congressman spoke about President Trump‘s actions, and defended the missile strike.

Larson said the Syrian president violated a treaty, banning the use of chemical weapons.

Some lawmakers from both parties would like to see President Trump seek new authorization from Congress for these new strikes against Syria. The difficulty of getting congressional approval was at least part of the reason Obama did not order an attack against Syria when chemical weapons were used three years ago.

It is unclear if the Trump White House will go to Capitol Hill for a vote.