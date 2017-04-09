× Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in West Haven crash

WEST HAVEN — A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Blohm Street. Fire officials said a car and motorcycle collided.

Police said the motorcycle operator and passenger were taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The operator died from his injuries. Police reconstruction teams were investigating.

