Prom Angels help ease stress ahead of the big day

MERIDEN — High school girls hunting for the perfect prom dress were treated to a full glam squad at the women and families center in Meriden on Sunday.

Students from all over the state attended the Prom Angels Event, where they sorted through racks of donated dresses, stepping into the gown of their choice.

They completed their looks with shoes, accessories makeup and hair.

The girls went home with everything, free of charge.

Attendees say the event eased their stress about the high cost of prom essentials.

And they hope people will continue to donate so every girl has the opportunity for a magical night of dancing.