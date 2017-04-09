Search continues for man who sparked New Britain Amber Alert, potential suspect in woman’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The search continues for a New Britain father accused of sparking an Amber Alert early Saturday morning. He's also a "person of interest and potential suspect" in the death of a woman at the apartment where the girl was taken.

Patrick Miles, 36, has a criminal record, police said, and was last seen in New York. He also has ties to New London and Vernon, Connecticut.

New Britain Police said around 9:57 p.m. Friday, they received a call about a domestic dispute happening in an apartment building on 48 North Mountain Road. The caller said they heard two people fighting and the sound of someone being thrown around. Then, the screaming stopped abruptly and there was silence, the caller told police.

About eight minutes later, police arrived at the apartment and found the woman had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on items inside the home, police believed two children were living there. One of them was with family members, but 2-year-old Paisley was missing.

State Police issued the Amber Alert for her just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Around 3:55 a.m., she was found safe with family members in New York. She was taken to the hospital just to be checked out, but was unharmed, and turned over to family.

Police would only describe the relationship between the victim and Miles as a "domestic relationship." She has been identified but police are still notifying family and have not yet named her.

Check out the full press conference from Captain Thomas Steck of New Britain Police Department below.

State Police Major Crimes is assisting New Britain police with the investigation. The Department of Children and Families is also involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Britain police at 860-826-3000, or you can leave anonymous tips at 860-826-3199.