Sunny, pleasant, in the 60s Sunday; warmer Monday and Tuesday

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River (from Hartford to the Shoreline) through the rest of the weekend. Expect the river to hover near minor flood stage through early next week . This is very common at this time of year as snow and ice in northern New England continues to melt.

Sunday will be the pick of this weekend with brighter and warmer temperatures with highs reaching the low-mid 60s and nothing but sunshine. Sunday is also the start of an impressive warming trend through Tuesday with not only true spring temperatures, but also a preview of summer with record warm temperatures possible by Tuesday afternoon. By Monday highs will soar into the 70s and some towns will approach 80 by Tuesday afternoon (the record high at Bradley International Airport is 79 set back in 1955 on Tuesday). If the sunshine wins out; we have a very good chance of coming close or even breaking that 62-year-old record.

A cold front will usher in cooler, but seasonal temperatures for the second half of the week. There maybe a few showers late Thursday into Friday but it should not be a wash-out to start the long Easter Holiday Weekend. Sunshine returns on Saturday

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny, warm & pleasant. Highs: Low-mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, near record warmth. Highs: 75-80.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: mid 60s.

Thursday: Early sun, increasing clouds, chance for a shower at night. High: 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for a few showers. High: Low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High: 60

