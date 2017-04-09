Watch live: April the giraffe’s has definite movement inside the belly, appetite increasing

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zoo officials are saying there is a definite bulge on the left side of April, indicating something is sticking out! She also ate all her food offered to her last night.

Officials plan on letting April out in the yard as the temperatures will be mild Sunday.

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and the giraffe has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, hoping to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

