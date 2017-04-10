A sunny and warm Monday and Tuesday on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a beautiful Sunday, we’ll head into a beautiful Monday forecast, with no weather worries except…where did you put your sunscreen?

High pressure in control for the few days, allowing a southerly flow to warm us up nicely. Lots of sun gets us to the mid 60s at the shore, and the mid 70s inland. Those cooler temps at the shore are due to a sea breeze kicking in during the afternoon, with that wind coming off the cool water of Long Island Sound.

Records may fall inland on Tuesday, as we take aim at 80 degrees by the afternoon. The record high is 79, set back in 1955. It looks like we’ll be close or possibly even breaking that record. A front Tuesday night drops a little rain, but a bigger drop in temps by Wednesday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Sunny and temperatures on the rise. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Highs in the upper 70s and we even could get up to 80 degrees! Possibly a record-breaking day.

Wednesday: Pack the umbrella because there is a chance of showers through the daytime. Temperatures in the 60s and mostly cloudy.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.