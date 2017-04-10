× Bob’s Stores to close 8 locations in Connecticut

MERIDEN — Clothing retailer Bob’s Stores will close eight locations in Connecticut as a result of the bankruptcy filing for it’s owner. At least one EMS store in the state will also close.

According to the News Times, the company will close the following Bob’s Stores:

Stores in Norwalk and Ansonia will remain open. The EMS is store in Fairfield is also closing. The West Hartford location closed last year. Bob’s is owned by Meriden based Eastern Outfitters.

According to the News Times, the company plans to close 21 of 35 Bob’s Stores, and 27 of 51 Eastern Mountain Sports locations.