× Bridgeport police looking for missing 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

BRIDGEPORT — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Joseph Destinoble, 79, is bald, 5’5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

He was last seen in a tan suit with a black overcoat, black briefcase, and carrying a green bible.

He was last seen walking down down Hancock Ave., towards Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport. Police said he has very poor eyesight, according to police. He has been diagnosed with both Alzheimer’s and diabetes. Because his vision is so poor, he usually grabs on to things like a fence, to help guide him along.

The disappearance isn’t considered suspicious; but the family is concerned for his welfare.