Carman asks judge to seal warrants in grandfather's death

HARTFORD – Lawyers for Nathan Carman have asked a state judge to seal a warrant that reveals Carman was a suspect in his grandfather’s murder.

According to the Hartford Courant, Windsor police used the warrant to search Carman’s former Middletown home, looking for the gun used to kill John Chakalos in 2013.

Chakalos was found fatally shot at his home in 2013. No arrests have been made. His grandson Nathan Carman was a suspect.

Carman accompanied his mother on a September fishing trip from South Kingstown, Rhode Island. Their boat sank. The mother wasn’t found afterward, but Carman was found off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard eight days later.

Carman says he doesn’t know what happened to his mother. He denies involvement in his grandfather’s killing.

A hearing on the warrant is scheduled for later this month.