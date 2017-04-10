Connecticut high school graduation rate at all-time high

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s high school graduation rate has reached an all-time high.

The state Department of Education reports the state’s four-year graduation rate was 87.4 percent in 2016. That is up from 87.2 percent in 2015 and 84.8 percent in 2011.

The rates for the state’s 30 lowest performing school districts, known as Alliance Districts, also saw an improvement, rising more than seven percentage points, from 71.2 percent in 2011 to 78.3 percent a year ago.

But Monday’s report shows a racial gap still exists. The graduation rate among white students was 92.5 percent. The graduation rate for black students was 78.8 percent, while Hispanic students graduated at a rate of 76.4 percent.

The graduation rate among female students was 90.6 percent, about six percentage points higher than their male counterparts.

“Connecticut is graduating more students than ever before and sending bright, talented young people into the world to make a big impact,” Governor Malloy said when the stats were released Monday. “I could not be more proud of our hard-working students – the future is bright for our state. We need to continue making progress for all students, and that means keeping a laser-sharp focus on preparing all children for success in college and the workforce.”

“The fact that Connecticut’s graduation rate continues to rise means we are moving closer to our goal of ensuring every student has the tools and knowledge to succeed in college, career, and life,” Commissioner Wentzell said. “I am inspired by the hard work and dedication our students invest in their education, and I look forward to following their future successes. I also want to congratulate our teachers, principals, superintendents, parents, and community partners for helping Connecticut students succeed and prepare for the challenges beyond high school.”

“We’re pleased with results in New Haven to help more high school students overcome academic challenges and graduate – I credit both teachers and students for a continuing, positive trend in this regard,” Mayor Toni N. Harp said. “New Haven’s comprehensive approach curbs chronic absenteeism and provides wraparound student services to see more of those enrolled walk across the stage with a well-deserved diploma.”

“High school graduation is an important accomplishment that opens the door to great possibilities for the future,” New Haven Superintendent of Schools Reginald Mayo said. “New Haven is so proud of our rising graduation rate because it means that more and more students are entering the world ready to take on important challenges in college and the workforce. I thank Governor Malloy, Mayor Harp, and all of the educators, parents and partners who help New Haven students succeed.”