Crews battle multi-building fire in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — A major fire burned early Monday morning in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The flames started in the State Street Saloon and quickly spread to other buildings.

At least one of those building collapsed and ladders were used to rescue residents before that building’s collapse, according to FOX25. Crews were forced to fight the fire from the outside because of the intense flames and building collapses.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, though investigators believe the fire started in the saloon’s kitchen.

