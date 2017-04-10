Donor milk: an increasingly popular option for babies and parents at Middlesex Hospital

"They were born at 36 weeks and because of that, their blood sugar was really low," said this Meriden mom, who wasn't immediately able to produce enough milk to provide them proper nourishment.

She didn't want to supplement with formula so early in their lives. The solution? Donor breast milk.

Traditionally, this option has been offered to sick or premature babies in several of Connecticut's "level 3" neonatal intensive care units, but the use of donor breast milk is becoming more mainstream, benefiting babies with jaundice or moms who need help in the beginning.

"We are one of the few 'level 2' nurseries in Connecticut to now offer (donor breast milk) which we're very excited about," said Laura Pittari, lead neonatal nurse practitioner at Middlesex Hospital's Pregnancy & Birthing Center.

