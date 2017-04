× Enfield police dispatcher faces child pornography charges

ENFIELD — A police dispatcher was arrested on child pornography charges.

Dean Bauer, of Somers, worked as a police dispatcher in Enfield.

State police say they found child porn on some of the computers taken from Bauer’s home.

Police began to investigate Bauer last year after he was accused of posting naked pictures of women on Instagram.

He’s due in court later this month.