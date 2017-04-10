Happy National Siblings Day! Here’s the meaning behind the holiday

HARTFORD — Time to hug your brothers or sisters and let them know how much you appreciate them. It’s National Siblings Day!

Each year on April 10, this day is observed to to honor the bonds between brothers and sisters. New Yorker Claudia Evart founded this day after she lost both her siblings early in life, according to the Siblings Day Foundation. She chose April 10 because that was the birthday of her late sister, Lisette.

“Siblings Day follows the spirit of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day — a great American tradition and celebration of family-unit values,” the organization’s website says. “It is an uplifting celebration honoring people who have shaped our values, beliefs and ideals.”

Thousands of social media users have posted photos with their siblings using the hashtag #NationalSiblingsDay. Products and companies joined in on the trend.

If certain couples in Yemen choose to divorce, their siblings must get a divorce, too. #NationalSiblingsDay https://t.co/omn9rPwjvl — Smithsonian Magazine (@SmithsonianMag) April 10, 2017

Here’s a look at some famous siblings: