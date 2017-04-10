Hartford police take in ’emotionally ‘disturbed’ person who had made Molotov cocktails

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department said they responded to calls about an emotionally disturbed person Monday morning who had made Molotov cocktails

Police said they went to Cornwall St and found the Molotov cocktails found on scene. They said they got suspect to surrender to them and go to the hospital without using violence.

The dictionary describes a Molotov cocktail as a crude incendiary device typically consisting of a bottle filled with flammable liquid and with some means of ignition. The production of these types of homemade grenades was organized by Vyacheslav Molotov during World War II.

