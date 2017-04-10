× Man sentenced to 13 years for enticing minor into sexual activity in New London

HARTFORD — A Colorado man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Nathaniel Smith, 30, of Aurora, Colorado, was sentenced to 156 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release,

Prosecutors said in January 2016, Smith messaging and video apps, including Kik and Skype, to lure a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts. Police arrested Smith on January 25, 2016, after he traveled from Colorado to meet the girl.

New London Deputy Chief Peter Reichard said, “During interviews with Mr. Smith, we found he came from Colorado by a bus, and ended up in the New London bus station after about a five day journey across country.”

Police say he went to the victim’s Preston home in a cab, and they returned to the bus station intending to go back to Colorado together. When they missed their bus, they booked a room at the Holiday Inn.

Police said Smith and the girl engaged in sexual contact.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity on December 13, 2016.

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New London Police Department and Connecticut State Police investigated the case.