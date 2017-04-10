Man wearing ‘Hold my beer and watch this’ t-shirt arrested in Putnam for DUI

PUTNAM — It might be poor fashion choice.

A man arrested for driving under the influence early Monday after an accident, had his mug shot taken while he was wearing a t-shirt that said “Hold my beer and watch this.”

State Police said around 1:20 a.m., troopers were called to a one car accident on Wilson Road in Putnam. Troopers said the car was traveling east on Wilson Road when it struck a stone wall.

Police said the vehicle was unregistered, uninsured and the registration plates on the car belonged to a different vehicle.

Harrison Wootton, 25, of Woodstock, was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to have insurance, misuse of plates, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Wootton is scheduled to appear in court on April 20 and was released on a $500 bond.