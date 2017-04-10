× Michigan man arrested for fatal East Windsor crash

EAST WINDSOR — Police said they arrested a driver responsible for a deadly crash in East Windsor.

Police said that on Thursday at about 12:45 p.m., they got a report of a crash in the area of 226 North Road, or Route 140, with a car off the road.

They said a white Mazda Millenia driven by Troy Michaud, 53, of Enfield, was headed east on North Road near Melrose Road when he was hit a 2006 red Dodge Pickup truck headed west on North Road.

Police said the car was found off the road in the area of Yosky Road. They said the pick-up truck took off after the crash, but was later found by police, and the driver Hans Geise, 33 of Brooklyn, Michigan was arrested and charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive right.

Police said Michaud succumbed to his injuries sometime after the crash.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, and East Windsor police are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 292-8240 ext. 5203.