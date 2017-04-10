Live coverage: 2 adults dead, 2 students injured in murder-suicide at San Bernardino elementary school

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Two adults were found dead in a classroom and two students are in unknown condition after a shooter walked on to the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino on Monday and opened fire in what the police chief characterized as a suspected murder-suicide, KTLA reports.

The gunman was among those who were possibly down, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan. He said the preliminary information is that there were a total of four victims who were being treated.

Two students were transported to a local hospital after the shooting, which took place in a classroom, he said.

The third victim was a a teacher, according to Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

She told KTLA the situation is believed to be “contained.”

Authorities have not yet said whether the two adults who were found deceased were the teacher and the shooter, or if they were additional victims.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place until further notice amid the report of an active shooter at the elementary school, which is located a few blocks from campus, according to the college.

North Park parents should are asked to go to the high school and have a picture ID in order to pick up their students, the San Bernardino City Unified School District tweeted.

In addition to North Park, Cajon Elementary School and Hillside Elementary School were also placed on lockdown, according to the School District.

