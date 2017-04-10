Potential for record-breaking warmth on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow! Spring is in full swing across New England. If you think Monday’s 70s feel nice and warm, just wait! Tuesday will feature near-record warmth with highs approaching 80 degrees away from the shore. The current record is 79 set in 1955. The shoreline will not be as warm with the wind blowing off of the relatively cooler Long Island Sound. Highs on the beaches will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

There’s a slight chance for thunderstorms in northwest Connecticut Tuesday afternoon as a cold front approaches. But there is a better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday as the cold front gets closer. Some of those storms could bring gusty winds and small hail. Wednesday will remain mild with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Cooler air follows for late-week. Another weak system moves through Thursday night into Friday with a slight chance for showers. The other feature that we’re watching is the chance for showers and another warm-up by Easter Sunday (70s). We’ll keep a close eye on this as we know many of you go to sunrise services and/or Easter egg hunts outside.

Tonight: Mild, mostly clear. Low: 50s.

Tuesday: Highs in the upper 70s and we even could get up to 80 degrees! Possibly a record-breaking day.

Wednesday: Pack the umbrella because there is a chance of showers through the daytime. Temperatures in the 60s and mostly cloudy.

