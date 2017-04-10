× ‘Superload’ to move through Thomaston Tuesday night

THOMASTON – Drivers will face detours and delays Tuesday night when the “Superload” moves through the town.

A slow-moving truck hauling a million pound trailer will be going through the center of town Tuesday night.

Routes 254, Route 6 and South Main Street will be closed for several hours starting at 6:00 p.m. as the truck makes its way to Watertown.

Drivers should expect road closures overnight.

A convoy is bringing one of six large turbines to a power plant currently under construction in Oxford. The turbine itself is being carried on a massive truck operated by J. Supor and Son out of New Jersey.

It’s roughly 200 feet in length with 34 axles and weighs around 1.5 million pounds.

41.674334 -73.072404