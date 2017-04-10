Watch Live: World waits for April the Giraffe to go into ‘active labor’

HARPURSVILLE, NY — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said early Monday morning that they saw no significant changes in April the Giraffe’s physical appearance, and don’t expect any further physical change.

They said they’re waiting for increased pacing to indicate an active labor situation has begun, in addition to pushing/contractions.

Meanwhile, while the world waits, April and her mate Oliver will head outdoors, along with zoo staff!

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and the giraffe has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, hoping to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

