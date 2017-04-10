× Watertown detectives investigate after drug operation found at scene of a fire

WATERTOWN — Watertown police are investigating after they say they found a drug operation in a home where a fire broke out.

Police say on April 7, around 10:39 a.m., Watertown police and fire departments responded to a fire at 429 Main Street, a multifamily home. The home was evacuated, but when officers arrived they found one injured man in the parking lot. He was suffering from burn injuries to his hands and face.

When investigators entered the building, they found evidence of a “highly sophisticated elaborate set-up” for the manufacturing of Marijuana Butane Extract, more commonly known as “dab” or “marijuana butter.”

Watertown investigators worked with State Police, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Connecticut Environment Emergency Response Coordinator regarding entering the building containing the hazardous chemicals.

Officials executed a search and seizure warrant for the second floor rear apartment in relation to the drug operation, and State Police Dire and Explosion United also executed a search and seizure warren for the same apartment in regards to the fire.

The origin of the fire and the drug operation is still under investigation at this point, officials say. No further information is being released.