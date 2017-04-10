× Woman tells West Hartford police road rage suspect yelled racial slurs, spit on her car, waved gun

WEST HARTFORD — Police arrested a West Hartford man after a road rage incident where the victim said he yelled racial slurs, spit on her car and waved a gun.

James Mahler, of West Hartford, was charged with breach of peace and released on $5,000 bond.

Police said they were called by a woman to report a road rage incident on Park Road which started in Hartford and involved a gun. The woman told police she was driving west on Park Road and the suspect pulled up next her at Whiting Lane and spit on her vehicle while yelling racial slurs. She told police the suspect waved what she believed to be a hand gun.

Officers said her vehicle had several marks of saliva on it. She was able to get the license plate of the suspect who was later found at his home. Officers spoke with Mahler at his home, where he denied having a gun and a gun was not located.

West Hartford Police advised drivers not to engage in road rage incidents and if something was to happen to stop and contact the police immediately.