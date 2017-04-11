× As world awaits arrival of April’s baby, Memphis Zoo announces birth of baby giraffe

MEMPHIS — Zookeepers at the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee are busy taking care of a brand new baby giraffe born last week.

They named him “bogey” after a long-time zookeeper that recently passed away. Bogey was born in the giraffe exhibit in front of dozens of visitors. Someone even captured the birth on video and posted it online.

The zoo is hand-raising bogey because his mother did not provide appropriate maternal behavior. Experts say that is not uncommon for first-time giraffe mothers.

The zoo’s animal care team is happy with bogey’s progress and plan to have him on exhibit in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, people all over the world are still waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth in New York. A live camera was setup in her pen at the end of February, but she is still pregnant. You can watch that live here.