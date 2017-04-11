Connecticut considers tax credits to lower tuition cost for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- College students all over the country are juggling the cost of tuition, along with many other expenses.

Soon, some New Yorkers will be able to cut that cost and attend state colleges tuition-free.

It’s raising the question if Connecticut, just one state away, could help its students do the same.

“You kind of cut other things in life so you can pay for schooling. So I’m not taking out loans and I think it would be great. I think figuring out a way to make Higher Ed accessible to our most vulnerable residents is a smart investment.” said Manchester Community College student Nathan Luginbuhl.

A spokeswoman for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities said it's a good idea in theory, but the money has to come from somewhere or someone. New York’s plan will cost taxpayers around $163 million in the first year alone.

“Free tuition doesn't mean the cost gets eliminated, the cost just gets transferred elsewhere,” Said Maribel La Luz, CSCU spokeswoman.

Right now it's not even on the table in Connecticut, so the state college and university system is working to keep costs affordable.

This year they’ve proposing the lowest increase in the past three years.

“Our state has its own fiscal challenges right now. Our system has its own fiscal challenges right now so we're trying to address the cost of education in our own way,” said La Luz.

And while lawmakers aren't proposing free tuition, they are currently drafting a bill to establish a tax credit for college grads who stay in Connecticut’s workforce and contribute to the economy. The legislation seems to have bi-partisan support.

“Making it tax deductible or eligible for tax credits, I think in some limited form I think is appropriate. We should encourage the education of anyone who wants it,” said Sen. Len Suzio (R) Meriden.

“To be able to provide an incentive for young people just coming out of school to come back and make a living in our state, I think is a great thing,” said Rep. James Albis (D) East Haven.

Both plans from both states are working under the same concept, even if New York took it further.