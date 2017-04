× Crews responding to serious crash in Seymour

SEYMOUR — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 11 Rimmon St. in Seymour, around 9 p.m. where a car had hit a pole. The road is closed in the area.

A spokesperson for Eversource said they had de-energized power lines in the area so people in the car could be extricated. They said 466 customers were without power.

