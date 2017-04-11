× Firefighter injured in early morning house fire in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — A firefighter was injured fighting an early morning house fire in the Plantsville section of Southington Tuesday.

“We received the call at 12:43 for structure fire at 78 Fleetwood Road,” said Southington Fire Captain Jimmie Paul. “There was heavy fire in the garage that was extending into the second floor of a two-story wood residence.”

“The firefighters really worked hard tonight,” said Paul. “For that type of fire, the destruction is incredible. However, with everyone’s efforts, we were able to salvage the majority of the house.”

“The house next door had some damage,” said Paul. “The siding melted on the delta side, so their information was gathered, but when you have a garage, it is in close proximity to that amount a fire, it did start to melt. Didn’t catch on fire but it did start to melt.”

One firefighter was injured and was taken to an area hospital.

“From what I understand,” said Paul.”He went onto the back deck and his footing went right through the decking and injured his right arm but he’s at the hospital now being treated.”

Neighbors said that the family made it out of the home safely and three cats were rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the fire marshal will investigate on Tuesday.