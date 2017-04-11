× Hartford Marriott ballroom allowed to reopen after illnesses

HARTFORD – The city’s Health Department has allowed the Marriott Hotel ballroom to reopen after ordering it closed last week.

The Marriott was told to close its ballroom and surrounding areas Friday after several people got sick during recent events.

The City of Hartford’s Health and Human Services Department said they were sickened with an illness exhibiting Norovirus-like symptoms, including vomiting, after attending the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA) All-State Conference and other events at the hotel.

Dr. Rhule, Director of the City of Hartford’s Health and Human Services Department said in a statement, “On Monday, April 10, 2017, the City of Hartford advised the Marriott Hotel Downtown that it may re-open its ballroom and resume normal operations. This action is taken as a result of the investigation being conducted by the Hartford Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Connecticut Department of Public Health. The Marriott Hotel Downtown has complied with all aspects of the health order issued by HHS on April 6, 2017.”