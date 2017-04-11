× Hartford Sports Wall of Fame an attraction at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD — Before the first pitch at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, history would have already been made and it’s documented on the walls.

The Hartford Sports Wall of Fame that was installed on the main concourse by the press box, contains hundreds of iconic players and teams who played in the Hartford area over the past 150 years.

“It’s all about tradition, it’s all about history,” said Jay Sloves, who conceived and created the wall of fame.

Sloves, who is also an owner of a marketing firm and an avid sports fan, said the wall of fame was a natural fit for the new gleaming ball park.

“There are seven different panels, each four feet high,” Sloves said. “Each one describes a different element of Hartford sports, it’s baseball, hockey, basketball and international events.”

The exhibit is small but makes a statement. There are stories that chronicle everything from UConn Basketball, to Whalers Hockey, to the legendary days of the Greater Hartford Open, and even the successes of the Trinity Squash team.

Jeff Dooley, the Yard Goats director of broadcasting said, “I think it’s a great exhibit that fans are going to enjoy when they attend a game at Dunkin Donuts Park,” said Sloves.

“Hartford really does have a colorful sports history and here was an opportunity to put one in place so people can see it and enjoy it,” said Sloves.

The Yard Goats will play 70 home games at Dunkin’ Donuts Park this season. The home opener is on Thursday, April 13th at 7:05 p.m., against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.