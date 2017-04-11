× Long-awaited Hartford park opens Tuesday, but with college baseball

HARTFORD — There will be baseball on Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park but Hartford Yard Goats fans will have to wait until the grand opening on Thursday to see their team take the field.

Officials at Dunkin’ Donuts Park will have a “soft opening” Tuesday with a game between the University of Hartford and Quinnipiac University at 7:15 p.m.

The minor-league Yard Goats were supposed to be in the park last spring, but construction problems led the city to fire the stadium developer and pushed back the opening by a full year.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is scheduled to take the field on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with a home opener against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. That game is sold out. For a full schedule, go here. Tickets are available for Friday night’s game.

You can purchase tickets here or over the phone (860-246-4628) or at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Tickets will be $6 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.

Mike Abramson, the team’s assistant general manager, said the Yard Goats are in discussions with other schools, including UConn, about the possibility of playing some of their games at the new 6,000-seat stadium.