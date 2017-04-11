Man accused of beating kids, using dog shock collar on them

PHILADELPHIA — A suburban Philadelphia man has been accused of beating and abusing his two children and shocking them with an electric dog collar repeatedly.

Authorities said Collegeville resident Joseph Myhre punched, kicked, choked and otherwise abused the boy and the girl over the past six years. The boy is now 13. The girl is 11.

Prosecutors said Myhre repeatedly struck the children with a wooden dowel or PVC pipe, shocked them with electric collars and stuck lancets under their fingernails and toenails. They said he also assaulted his wife.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney for Myhre on the charges involving his children. A listed phone number for him couldn’t be found Monday. A public defender representing him on charges involving his wife hasn’t returned a call seeking comment.