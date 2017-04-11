× Massachusetts homicide suspect captured trying to board Bradley flight to Puerto Rico

WINDSOR LOCKS — Connecticut State Police arrested a man at Bradley International Airport suspected of a Massachusetts homicide.

A Massachusetts law enforcement official said the suspect was captured trying to board a flight to Puerto Rico.

Robert Santiago, 19, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, will be charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Delilah Santiago, 18, in West Springfield on Monday afternoon.

Based on intelligence gathered throughout the day Monday, law enforcement officials learned that Santiago had purchased a ticket to fly to San Juan, according to masslive.com.

Robert Santiago is charged with being a fugitive from justice. He is being held on $1 million bail and is due in Enfield Superior Court on Tuesday.