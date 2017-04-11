× Chief Medical Examiner pleads for more state funding due to opioid epidemic

FARMINGTON – Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is asking the state for financial help to allow them to keep up with the increased volume of mandated death investigations they are now facing.

Chief Examiner Dr. James Gill made the request before legislators at the state capital Monday. He explained the department has seen a 64 percent spike in the number of mandated autopsies over the last three years.

In those same three years, the department reports a rise in the number of accidental drug overdose deaths from 495 in 2013 to 917 in 2016, with the majority of those deaths opioid related. The National Association of Medical Examiners said similar spikes in opioid overdose deaths have put a strain on departments in several other states across the country.

Gill said Monday that the Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is currently short-staffed, forcing overtime pay. That combined with the increase in mandated autopsies and recent budget changes has left the department $300,000 in the red.

He also said the staffing shortage is one of the reasons the department lost their national accreditation earlier this year. He said the other reason is the shortage in body storage. The department is in the early stages of a building a new refrigeration storage unit.

They have until the fall to make the necessary changes to regain their national accreditation.

In his testimony at the State Capital, Gill said the final step to get that accreditation back is to hire two new full-time staff members, but said they need the funding to do that. He urged lawmakers to reassess the department’s baseline budget moving forward to account for the increase in deaths they are responsible for investigating, arguing the numbers are not expected to decrease.